Government dissolves Armenian Fruit OJSC

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government today adopted a decision on dissolving the Armenian Fruit OJSC. The company holds 100% state shares.

The Armenian Fruit OJSC was established on November 3, 2011 by the decision of the government. The company was created within the framework of the finance agreement signed between Armenia and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), to implement the subcomponent of the Agricultural Capacity Development Program relating to assisting the production of fruits and nuts.

The program has been completed in 2016, and the company no longer carries out any activity and has no source of income.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan





