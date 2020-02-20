Ombudsman starts independent monitoring of constitutional referendum process

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has launched an independent monitoring of the constitutional amendments referendum process.

“Given the limits of jurisdictions of the Ombudsman, this statement doesn’t seek to give an assessment to the issue of the constitutionality of holding the referendum, or the expediency or related positions. The process of the referendum is a reality and is directly associated with the citizens’ rights. Therefore the necessity of applying the Ombudsman’s powers arises with the purpose of protecting these rights”, the statement reads in part.

It said that the monitoring of the organization and holding of the referendum will relate to the campaigning process, the voting day and the possible related developments afterwards.

Voters are expected to decide in the April 5 referendum whether or not the incumbent Chairman of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan, as well as most other justices appointed under the previous constitution, should remain in office.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan