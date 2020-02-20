US interest to Armenia significantly grows – Armenian Assembly of America

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The US interest towards Armenia has significantly increased, Co-chair of the Armenian Assembly of America (AAA), lawyer Anthony Barsamian told Voice of America.

Mr. Barsamian said if in 2019 the Armenian-American relations were marked with the events of the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the two chambers of the US Congress and providing nearly 60 million dollar US aid to Armenia, this year the prospects are much broader.

Anthony Barsamian said Armenia’s progress is also observed within the US leadership circles.

“The US side shows interest to supporting Armenia’s new democracy, as a country which is recording progress on this path day by day. As an American-Armenian I expect more from my government and during my meetings with the US leadership I state that it’s the best time to help Armenia to carry out real judicial reforms”, he said.

He said while the fight for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide will continue until the recognition of this tragedy also by the US President, as Ronald Reagan [40th US President] did in the 1980s, the commercial and investment prospects should play much greater role in the agenda of the Armenian-US ties. Barsamian said Armenians living abroad should be engaged in the promotion of these issues.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan