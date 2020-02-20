8 killed in shooting in German city of Hanau
09:50, 20 February, 2020
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Eight people are dead following two shootings at shisha bars in the western German city of Hanau, BBC reported.
At least five people were injured after a gunman opened fire at 22:00 local time (21:00 GMT), police told the BBC.
The regional police force tweeted at 05:03 local time that the suspect was found dead at his home, and that there appeared to be no other perpetrators.
The first shooting was at a bar in the city centre, while the second was in Hanau's Kesselstadt neighbourhood.
The motive for the attack remains unclear.
Investigation is underway.
