Road condition

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on February 20, as of 08:35 some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that the roads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari will remain closed for uncertain time.

Sotk-Karvachar highway is closed.

Vardenyats Pass is closed for trailer trucks, but is difficult to pass for the other vehicles.

As for the Stepantsminda-Lars road, the Georgian side informed that the highway is open for all types of vehicles.

The ministry urges drivers to use snow tires.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan