LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-02-20

LONDON, FEBUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 February:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.03% to $1712.50, copper price down by 0.71% to $5770.00, lead price down by 0.16% to $1878.00, nickel price down by 2.29% to $12780.00, tin price down by 0.72% to $16510.00, zinc price down by 1.15% to $2144.00, molybdenum price down by 1.91% to $22708.00, cobalt price stood at $34000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.