Armenia allows evacuation of body of Azerbaijani soldier

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. At the request of the Azerbaijani side, under the mediation of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk and the assistance of the ICRC, a group of Azerbaijani de-miners carried out works for finding a missing Azerbaijani soldier near the Armenian village of Movses.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, the body of the Azerbaijani soldier was discovered some meters away from the positions. All security conditions were ensured during the searching operation allowed by the Armenian side.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan