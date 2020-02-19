Pashinyan visits people’s houses and presents them with books

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visits the houses of citizens and presents them with books, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan posted footage on his Facebook page.

“We are going to present people with books”, he wrote.

In the footage he talks with the citizens, asking about their living conditions and problems.

February 19, the birthday of renowned Armenian poet Hovhannes Tumanyan, is celebrated in Armenia as the Book Giving Day aimed at increasing the interest and love towards books.

The holiday was introduced in Armenia since 2008 thanks to the initiative of late President of the Writers’ Union of Armenia Levon Ananyan.

