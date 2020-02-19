Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 February

Artsakh’s President receives Prosecutor General of Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received Prosecutor General of the Republic of Armenia Arthur Davtyan on February 19.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, a range of issues related to the cooperation between the corresponding structures of the two Armenian states were discussed during the meeting attended by Artsakh Republic acting Prosecutor-General Aramayis Avagyan.





