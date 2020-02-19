A HUGE bundle of joy: Armenian woman gives birth to healthy 5,5 kilo herculean baby boy

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. A healthy baby boy weighing an astounding 5,5 kilos was born at a hospital in the town of Masis in Armenia.

“Wonderful news from the Masis Medical Center: a wonderful huge baby boy weighing 5500 grams with 60cm height was born in the maternity ward,” the hospital said on social media.

The entire personnel of the hospital congratulated the mother, Lusanush Samvelyan of Masis, on this occasion.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan