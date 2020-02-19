Finance minister highlights EU’s active participation to Armenian government’s reforms

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan received today Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, the ministry told Armenpress.

At the meeting the sides discussed issues relating to the cooperation with the European Union, as well as the process of ongoing EU-funded projects in Armenia and the prospects for future partnership.

Minister Janjughazyan highlighted the EU’s active participation to the Armenian government’s reforms, in particular the support provided via different tools. Touching upon the current reforms of the state finance management, the minister attached importance to the EU’s experience in the field and the necessity to share it with the Armenian side.

The EU Ambassador expressed readiness to continue the Union’s support to Armenia’s ongoing reforms. She highly valued the major progress recorded within the state finance management strategy, in particular the adoption of the 2019-2023 reform strategy of State Finance Management System.

The sides expressed readiness to continue the active cooperation at all directions of the current bilateral cooperation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan