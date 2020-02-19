Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 February

Chief of Military Police dismissed

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on dismissing Chief of the Military Police of the defense ministry Artur Baghdasaryan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President signed the respective decree based on the Prime Minister’s proposal.

