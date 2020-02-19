Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 February

First civilian flight since 2012 lands in Aleppo

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The first civilian flight in eight years landed at the Aleppo airport on February 19th as the Syrian government recently announced they have wrested the region around the city back from terrorists.

The ministers of transport and tourism were both on the Syrian Air Airbus A320 carrying 120 passengers that flew from Damascus. The Syrian authorities are planning to launch regular flights from the Aleppo International Airport to Damascus and Egypt’s Cairo.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





