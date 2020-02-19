Women read more than men in Armenia – study

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Women read more than men, this is the finding of a recent Breavis study of Armenia’s literary habits.

As February 19th is celebrated as Book Giving Day in Armenia, it is a good occasion to find out how many Armenians still prefer reading the classic hardcopy books.

The Breavis study says 32,8% of Armenians read hardcopy books, moreover the number of women exceeds nearly twice the number of men – 41,9% and 23,4% respectively.

Breaking down the figures deeper, the survey says only 9% read books every day, and again women lead the survey by 12% against 5%.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan