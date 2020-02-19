Sarkissian receives PM’s proposal to dismiss Chief of Military Police

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The President’s office today received the proposal of the Prime Minister to dismiss Chief of the Military Police of the defense ministry Artur Baghdasaryan and Head of the Department for Working with Personnel of the Armed Forces Aleksan Aleksanyan, assistant to the Armenian President Hasmik Petrosyan told Armenpress.

Artur Baghdasaryan was serving as Chief of the Military Police since May 25, 2017, whereas Aleksan Aleksanyan was appointed to the position of Head of the Department for Working with Personnel on November 28, 2019.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan