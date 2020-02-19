Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 February

Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for all types of vehicles

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Georgian side informed Armenia’s ministry of territorial administration and infrastructures that as of 12:40 the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





