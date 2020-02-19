Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for all types of vehicles
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Georgian side informed Armenia’s ministry of territorial administration and infrastructures that as of 12:40 the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 15:28 Chief of Military Police dismissed
- 15:24 Head of Department for Working with Personnel of Armed Forces dismissed
- 14:59 Aliyev’s “show” in Munich shows Azerbaijan’s desire of region without Armenians, argues researcher
- 14:57 First civilian flight since 2012 lands in Aleppo
- 14:37 Women read more than men in Armenia – study
- 14:13 Several US Congressmen to send their office staffers to Artsakh to observe elections
- 13:07 Sarkissian receives PM’s proposal to dismiss Chief of Military Police
- 12:55 Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for all types of vehicles
- 12:53 ECHR verdict on Gurgen Margaryan’s murder case expected to be released in March
- 12:12 Emergency situations minister joins flashmob of gifting books
- 12:12 Armenian Wines’ show at ProdExpo-2020 international food exhibition
- 10:50 Queen Margrethe II of Denmark receives Armenian Speaker of Parliament
- 10:41 Education ministry donates 50 thousand books to public school libraries
- 10:19 China’s Xi thanks Armenia for assisting to fight novel coronavirus
- 10:04 Road condition
- 09:58 Pashinyan requests President to grant citizenship to 105-year-old Italian-Armenian
- 09:48 Death toll from new coronavirus in China surpasses 2,000
- 09:48 Ruling faction members say Constitutional Court chief of staff didn’t maintain political neutrality
- 09:45 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-02-20
- 09:44 European Stocks - 18-02-20
- 09:43 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 18-02-20
- 09:43 Oil Prices Up - 18-02-20
- 09:42 US stocks - 18-02-20
- 09:33 Syria’s Aleppo re-launches its airport after long shutdown
- 09:23 Book Giving Day: Yerevan Mayor suggests to read novels by Leo Tolstoy
15:14, 02.13.2020
Viewed 12760 times Syrian Parliament recognizes Armenian Genocide
18:38, 02.12.2020
Viewed 4298 times Heir of Armenian Genocide survivors plans making claims on Turkish economy
08:53, 02.12.2020
Viewed 3628 times Germany one of Armenia’s key partners: 2019 trade turnover grew by 4.2%
16:54, 02.14.2020
Viewed 3056 times Chancellor of Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem clarifies article published in Jewish Press
20:00, 02.15.2020
Viewed 3045 times Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting kicks off in Munich