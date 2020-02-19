Emergency situations minister joins flashmob of gifting books

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of emergency situations Felix Tsolakyan is gifting books to children today, on the occasion of the Book Giving Day, the ministry told Armenpress.

“February 19 is the birthday of great Armenian poet Hovhannes Tumanyan and for already over a decade this day is celebrated in Armenia as the Book Giving Day. A day which unites all those who are gifting books to children and create a desire among them to read. Various events are being held in Armenia on this day. And of course, on this day everyone can give an amazing gift to anyone in the form of books.

The books will be given to the library of Armash community of Ararat province”, the ministry said in a statement, adding that 3 of the packages will be handed to the library and the rest will be distributed to the schools of the villages of the province.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan