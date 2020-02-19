China’s Xi thanks Armenia for assisting to fight novel coronavirus

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian received Ambassador of China to Armenia Tian Erlong, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President and the Chinese Ambassador in particular discussed the current coronavirus outbreak and the preventive actions. The Ambassador gave the letter of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Armenian President where the Chinese leader expressed his gratitude to President Sarkissian, stating that the support of the Armenian side to fight coronavirus leaves its impact on the high-level mutual trust, the friendship between the two countries and peoples. “I highly value the development of the Armenian-Chinese relations and I am ready to make efforts with you to raise the bilateral relations to a new level for the benefit of our countries and peoples”, the Chinese President said in his letter.

At the meeting the Armenian President and the Chinese Ambassador highly appreciated the current level of the inter-state relations and expressed confidence that the sides will continue making efforts to develop the Armenian-Chinese friendship and expand the partnering relations.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in 25 other countries and territories. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. According to the latest reports the death toll from the new coronavirus in China has climbed to 2,004, while over 14,300 people recovered, and the number of confirmed cases exceeded 74,100.

