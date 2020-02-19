Road condition

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on February 19, as of 09:10, some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that the raads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari will remain closed for uncertain time.

Sotk-Karvachar highway and the roads of Syunik province are partly covered with clear ice.

Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass for trailer trucks.

The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for trucks.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan