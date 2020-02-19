Death toll from new coronavirus in China surpasses 2,000

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The death toll from the new coronavirus in China has climbed to 2,004, while over 14,300 people recovered, and the number of confirmed cases exceeded 74,100, China's National Health Commission said, reports TASS.

On Tuesday, the Chinese authorities reported over 72,400 confirmed coronavirus cases in Hubei, along with 1,868 fatalities and over 12,500 recoveries. According to latest updates, the mortality rate of the new coronavirus in China reached 2.7%.

Most people infected with the new coronavirus are reported from Hubei province (over 61,310), where the death toll climbed to 1,921 and 9,128 people recovered. In Beijing, 387 cases of the new coronavirus were confirmed, four people died and 130 more recovered. In the Heilongjiang province bordering Russia, 464 cases were confirmed, 11 people died and 106 others recovered.

According to the authorities, over 135,800 people in China remain under medical supervision after close contacts with those infected, and over 5,200 people remain quarantined. According to medics, over 11,900 people infected with the new coronavirus remain in serious condition.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in 25 other countries and territories, including in Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.