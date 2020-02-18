Azerbaijan’s positions deny rights of people of Artsakh – FM Mnatsakanyan meets with Toivo Klaar

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met on February 18 with Toivo Klaar, the European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

The interlocutors referred to Nagono Karabakh peace process and the recent meetings over it. The sides highlighted the real steps towards the implementation of the agreement of preparing the peoples for peace. In this context FM Mnatsakanyan particularly highlighted the public peace messages by the leaders of the countries and noted that the Azerbaijani side continues to express maximalist positions denying the rights of the people of Artsakh, which hamper the progress of the peace process.

The sides also exchanged views on the multi-dimensional agenda of Armenia-EU partnership, as well as referred to urgent international and regional issues.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan