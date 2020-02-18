Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 February

Armenian President meets with US Ambassador

Armenian President meets with US Ambassador

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy on February 18.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the interlocutors exchanged views on cooperation between Armenia and the USA in various spheres. Particularly, the sides assesses promising the spheres of modern technologies, particularly, the implementation of joint projects in the sphere of artificial intelligence. In this context, the sides referred to the possible cooperation in the sidelines of the president-initiated ATOM project, the goal of which is to transform Armenia into a leading country in the spheres of artificial intelligence and mathematical modeling.

During the meeting the Armenian President and the US Ambassador also exchanged views on the referendum for Constitutional changes scheduled on April 5.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration