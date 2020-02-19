Armenia celebrates Hovhannes Tumanyan’s 151st anniversary of birth

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Numerous events will take place today across Armenia in honor of Hovhannes Tumanyan’s (1869-1923) 151st anniversary of birth. The main celebrations will take place in the poet’s hometown of Dsegh and Yerevan.

February 19th is also the Book Giving Day in Armenia.

Roza Ghazunyan, the Director of the Hovhannes Tumanyan House-Museum of Dsegh, told ARMENPRESS that students of the Dsegh school will recite the poet’s works during an event. “We will also host representatives from the Yeghishe Charents Literature and Arts Museum and the National Library of Armenia,” she said.

The Hovhannes Tumanyan House-Museum of Yerevan, in turn has prepared events to mark the anniversary. The museum will host the traditional “Tumanyan’s Toast” competition, books will be available on special discounts, and the presentations several children’s books and a concert will take place.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan