Asian Stocks - 18-02-20

TOKYO, 18 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 18 February:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 1.40% to 23193.80 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 1.31% to 1665.71 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.05% to 2984.97 points, and HANG SENG is down by 1.54% to 27530.20 points.