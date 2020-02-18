Ukrainian MP submits bill on honoring memory of Armenian Genocide victims

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. A bill on honoring the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide has been submitted to the parliament of Ukraine, Verkhovna Rada. ARMENPRESS reports, citing AnalitikUA.net, the bill of MP representing the ruling “Servant of the People” Party Daria Volodina was submitted to the parliament on February 14.

Chairman of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine Vilen Shatvoryan highlighted the move, assessing it as a commitment to humanitarianism, truth and justice.

In the recent 10 years this is the 4th legislative initiative in the Ukrainian parliament related to the Armenian Genocide

