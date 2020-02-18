Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 February

Global Finance recognizes Converse Bank as the Best Trade Finance Provider in Armenia

Global Finance recognizes Converse Bank as the Best Trade Finance Provider in Armenia

Converse Bank has been announced the “Best Trade Finance Provider 2020 in Armenia” by the prestigous Global Finance Magazine at the 13th BAFT Global Annual Meeting in London.

 

Presentation of the award speaks of Converse Bank’s outstanding achivements in the sphere of trade finance evidenced by the remarkable growth in the volume and quantity of transactions and the broad geographical coverage.

 

Among winners of “Best Trade Finance Provider 2020” award are Commerzbank AG (Germany), Raiffeisen Bank International (Austria), KBC Bank (Belgium), Citibank (USA), Societe Generale (France) and other leading banks. To see the full list of banks awarded by Global Finance visit https://www.gfmag.com/magazine/february-2020/2020-worlds-best-trade-finance-providers .

 

 

It is worth mentioning that during the recent years Converse Bank has been presented with several honorary awards in this sphere: the “Deal of the Year-Green Trade” by the EBRD and the “Trade Finance Award 2018” by Commerzbank AG, among others.

 

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration