Deputy chair of Investigative Committee receives family members of killed soldier

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Chairman of the Investigative Committee, Head of the General Military Investigative Department Artak Krkyasharyan received today the family members of soldier Tigran Manvelyan who was killed on February 12, 2020, the Committee told Armenpress.

The ongoing investigative operations being conducted under the criminal case launched over the soldier’s death were discussed during the meeting.

Manvelyan’s relatives presented their concerns and considerations over the case.

The deputy chair of the Committee assured them that all details regarding this case will be thoroughly investigated.

Soldier of the Defense Army of Artsakh Tigran Manvelyan, born in 2000, received a fatal gunshot wound at a military position on February 12, at around 11:30.

