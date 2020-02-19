Book Giving Day: Yerevan Mayor suggests to read novels by Leo Tolstoy

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the Book Giving Day, which is celebrated on February 19 in Armenia, Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan suggests the readers to read the works by the renowned Russian writer Leo Tolstoy.

In an interview to Armenpress, Mayor Marutyan confessed that he didn’t read a fiction for almost a year. “I mainly read technical books relating to the urban development. I don’t think they will be interesting to the broad public. But I would advise the literature fans to read “Anna Karenina” novel by Leo Tolstoy”, the Mayor said.

The novel is about the tragic love of a married woman Anna Karenina and officer Vronsky.

February 19, the birthday of renowned Armenian poet Hovhannes Tumanyan, is celebrated in Armenia as the Book Giving Day. This day was introduced in Armenia since 2008 thanks to the initiative of late President of the Writers’ Union of Armenia Levon Ananyan.