Justice minister, USAID Armenia Mission Director discuss cooperation development directions

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan today received USAID Armenia Mission Director Deborah Grieser and her delegation, the ministry told Armenpress.

Minister Badasyan thanked for the productive cooperation and highlighted the operation of the ministry’s fund “Center for Development of Legislation and Legal Research” through the support of the USAID.

Deborah Grieser also highly valued the activity of the Fund, the cooperation with the justice ministry in the anti-corruption fight and reaffirmed the readiness to support the Armenian government in this fight.

During the meeting the Armenian minister introduced the ministry’s priorities, such as the creation of an Anti-Corruption Committee and Anti-Corruption Court, reforms in the Police and discussed the cooperation opportunities with the USAID partners in these areas.

The meeting also touched upon issues relating to supporting the activities of the Corruption Prevention Commission and raising public trust towards the judiciary as a result of the anti-corruption fight.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan