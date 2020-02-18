Chief of Staff Lt. General Davtyan has no plans to resign over non-combat fatalities in military

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Chief of the General Staff Lt. General Artak Davtyan says he won’t resign over the recent non-combat fatalities in the military.

“First of all, I’m not going to resign,” he told reporters after being summoned to parliament over the matter.

“Second, since January 1 2020 out of the 13 (conscripted and contractual servicemembers, officers) fatalities 4 were as a result of accidents, 4 were as a result of circumstances not related to service (disease, personal), and the 5 other cases are under criminal investigation, the circumstances are being determined. After these cases I visited the military bases, I participated in the servicemen’s funerals, I am not avoiding this,” Davtyan said.

