‘We are one family’ – PM on military and society

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said “a number of important decisions, including cadre decisions” have been made during the February 17 meeting on the recent fatalities in the Armed Forces.

“Against this background I find it necessary to underscore that in 2019 we had a historic low of death cases recorded in the military. And our objective is to maintain this dynamics. For this, however, I find it important to rule out the nervous atmosphere around the military. There is no division between the army and the society. We are one body, one family, one organism. And we will win. Glory to the glorified Armenian Army,” Pashinyan said on Facebook.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan