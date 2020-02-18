Armenian President congratulates Moldovan counterpart on birthday

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Moldova Igor Dodon on his birthday, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“The centuries-old friendly traditions and close cultural ties between our peoples are a firm base for the further development of the inter-state relations between Armenia and Moldova. I am sure that we will be able to expand the cooperation between our countries in the fields of mutual interest with joint efforts. I wish you good health, success, and peace and prosperity to the good people of Moldova”, the Armenian President said in his letter.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan






