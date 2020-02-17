Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 February

PM Pashinyan to participate in “Yes” campaign of Constitutional changes

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will participate in the campaign of the referendum on Constitutional changes, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan told the reporters coming out of the office of the “Civil Contract” Party.

The referendum will take place on April 5.

