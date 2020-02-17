Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-02-20

YEREVAN, 17 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 17 February, USD exchange rate stood at 479.05 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.10 drams to 519.43 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 7.57 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.24 drams to 624.63 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 97.80 drams to 24356.43 drams. Silver price up by 1.00 drams to 272.69 drams. Platinum price up by 107.81 drams to 14970.56 drams.