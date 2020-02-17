Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 February

Ruling faction holds session, PM Pashinyan in attendance

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The ruling My Step faction of the Armenian Parliament is holding a closed-format session.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is also participating in the session.

The session is being held at the headquarters of the Civil Contract party.

