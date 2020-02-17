Armenian justice minister holds meeting with French Ambassador

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan received today Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte, the ministry told Armenpress.

The minister thanked the Ambassador for the visit and the great support provided by France to Armenia within the frames of the EU, as well as attached importance to the achievements recorded in the legal cooperation field based on the agreements reached with his French counterpart in Strasbourg last October.

The French Ambassador expressed readiness to develop the mutual cooperation and was interested in the priorities of the judicial field.

The officials reached an agreement to develop the cooperation in a number of directions.

