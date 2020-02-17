Embassy of India proposes to install Mahatma Gandhi statue in Yerevan
16:02, 17 February, 2020
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of India in Armenia has proposed to install a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Yerevan, Yerevan City Councillor Levon Zakaryan from the My Step faction said on social media.
He said the proposed locations of the statue are either the Circle Park or the park adjacent to the Republican Hospital.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
