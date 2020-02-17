Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 February

Embassy of India proposes to install Mahatma Gandhi statue in Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of India in Armenia has proposed to install a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Yerevan, Yerevan City Councillor Levon Zakaryan from the My Step faction said on social media.

He said the proposed locations of the statue are either the Circle Park or the park adjacent to the Republican Hospital.

