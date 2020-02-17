Armenian national repatriated after quarantine in Kazakhstan following Wuhan evacuation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian national who was airlifted out of Wuhan, China amid the coronavirus outbreak and evacuated to Kazakhstan has been transported to Armenia after passing the quarantine period in Nur-Sultan, the foreign ministry said.

Susanna Aghajanyan was voluntarily evacuated from Wuhan on February 2. She was taken aboard a Kazakh flight carrying around 90 people at the request of Armenian authorities. All evacuees were quarantined and none of them had the novel coronavirus.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan