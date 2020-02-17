Pashinyan offers condolences over photographer German Avagyan’s death

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a letter of condolences over the death of photographer German Avagyan, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“With a deep sorrow I learnt about the untimely death of photographer, photojournalist and documentarian German Avagyan.

During his professional activity German Avagyan has consistently touched upon the issues of mining industry, mental healthcare, disability and poverty with his photos, thus contributing to raising and voicing these issues.

Numerous exhibitions opened in different international organizations, such as the UN, UNESCO and other countries of the world prove his high professional qualities.

I offer my condolences to German Avagyan’s family, relatives and friends”, reads the PM’s condolence letter.

Photographer German Avagyan died at the age of 57.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan