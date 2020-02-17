Court orders mental health evaluation for Erebuni Plaza gunman
12:51, 17 February, 2020
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The gunman who opened erratic fire and took hostages on January 23 at the Erebuni Plaza Business Center in Yerevan has been taken to a psychiatric hospital to undergo outpatient mental health evaluation upon a court order, Investigations Committee spokesperson Aram Avetisyan told ARMENPRESS.
The gunman, 33 year-old Artur Torosyan, is charged with illegal possession of firearms and malicious destruction of property.
He is jailed in pre-trial detention.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version