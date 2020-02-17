Court orders mental health evaluation for Erebuni Plaza gunman

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The gunman who opened erratic fire and took hostages on January 23 at the Erebuni Plaza Business Center in Yerevan has been taken to a psychiatric hospital to undergo outpatient mental health evaluation upon a court order, Investigations Committee spokesperson Aram Avetisyan told ARMENPRESS.

The gunman, 33 year-old Artur Torosyan, is charged with illegal possession of firearms and malicious destruction of property.

He is jailed in pre-trial detention.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan