Armenian healthcare minister in South Korea on working visit

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan is in the Republic of Korea on a working visit to take part in an event titled “Exchange of Knowledge between Armenia, Georgia and South Korea on Health Insurance”, the Armenian ministry told Armenpress.

During the visit Minister Torosyan and his delegation will get acquainted with the national health insurance service system of Korea, its implementation principles and other details.

The sides are going to discuss the necessary conditions and main actions for the introduction of a national health insurance system.

The Armenian minister is scheduled to have several meetings, including with the health minister of South Korea, the vice president of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), etc.

