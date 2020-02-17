PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan offers condolences over death of photographer German Avagyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Spouse of the Armenian prime minister Anna Hakobyan sent a condolence letter over the death of photographer German Avagyan, Mrs. Hakobyan’s Office told Armenpress.

“With a deep sorrow I learnt about the untimely death of good friend, famous photographer-documentarian German Avagyan. With his death our society has lost a unique color, a dedicated citizen and a photographer with his exclusive works. He was the documentarian of history, and the future generations will know about the newly-independent Armenia also from his photographs.

I extend my sincere condolences to German Avagyan’s family and relatives, friends and thousands of people who appreciate his art”, Anna Hakobyan said in her letter.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan