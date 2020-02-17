Road condition

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 February

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on February 17, as of 08:55, some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that Vardenyats Pass is closed for trucks and the Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass.

Jermuk-Gorayk highway is closed due to a snowstorm.

The inter-community roads of Ashotsk and Amasia are difficult to pass.

The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





