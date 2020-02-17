Road condition
09:27, 17 February, 2020
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on February 17, as of 08:55, some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia.
The ministry told Armenpress that Vardenyats Pass is closed for trucks and the Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass.
Jermuk-Gorayk highway is closed due to a snowstorm.
The inter-community roads of Ashotsk and Amasia are difficult to pass.
The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.
Drivers are urged to use snow tires.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
