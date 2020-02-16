Armenpress sums up key events of the week
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenpress state news agency presents the most important and interesting events of the passing week.
Referendum on Constitutional amendments to take place on April 5
Prime Minister briefs OSCE diplomatic corps on upcoming referendum
Republicans, ARF strongly disapprove scheduled referendum over high court
Opposition BHK opts out from Constitutional amendments referendum process
PM approves composition of constitutional reforms commission
Armenian President and King of Jordan discuss cooperation potential at Yerevan meeting
Armenian PM, King of Jordan discuss development of economic ties in Yerevan
'Nagorno Karabakh has never been part of independent Azerbaijan' - Pashinyan tells Aliyev in Munich
ECHR indicates every Armenian who would fall under Azerbaijani control is under danger – MFA
Syrian Parliament recognizes Armenian Genocide
Recognition of Armenian Genocide by Syrian parliament sign of friendship – MFA Armenia
‘Monster Zeki’: Armenian diplomat reveals mystery of the cruelest organizer of Genocide
Turkey trying to get rid of Armenians in Old City of Jerusalem - Jewish press
Chancellor of Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem clarifies article published in Jewish Press
Armenian-German relations on highest ever level – PM Pashinyan
High level Armenian-German talks take place in Berlin
Council of Europe supports Armenia’s reforms: PM meets with CoE Secretary General
Armenian President participates as keynote speaker in discussion at Munich Security Conference
We stand with you: Armenians extend support to China in fighting coronavirus outbreak
Netherlands completes internal procedures for ratification of Armenia-EU CEPA
Armenia, EU to sign agreement on common aviation zone
Parliament ratifies agreement on air communication between Armenia and Jordan
Armath Engineering Laboratories expand their geography, will soon operate in India
President Sarkissian signs a number of laws adopted by Parliament
Government seeks to introduce civilian oversight for police signaling creation of Interior Ministry
From electric cars to banning plastic bags and restoring nature: Armenia eyes greener future
Azerbaijan elections lacked genuine competition and choice, OSCE observers say
Oscar 2020: Parasite wins best picture award
Armenia’s Artur Aleksanyan Wins Gold at European Wrestling Championship for Fifth Time
Abraham Khashmanyan steps down as Armenian national football team head coach