Armenpress sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenpress state news agency presents the most important and interesting events of the passing week.

Referendum on Constitutional amendments to take place on April 5

Prime Minister briefs OSCE diplomatic corps on upcoming referendum

Republicans, ARF strongly disapprove scheduled referendum over high court

Opposition BHK opts out from Constitutional amendments referendum process

PM approves composition of constitutional reforms commission

Armenian President and King of Jordan discuss cooperation potential at Yerevan meeting

Armenian PM, King of Jordan discuss development of economic ties in Yerevan

'Nagorno Karabakh has never been part of independent Azerbaijan' - Pashinyan tells Aliyev in Munich

ECHR indicates every Armenian who would fall under Azerbaijani control is under danger – MFA

Syrian Parliament recognizes Armenian Genocide

Recognition of Armenian Genocide by Syrian parliament sign of friendship – MFA Armenia

‘Monster Zeki’: Armenian diplomat reveals mystery of the cruelest organizer of Genocide

Turkey trying to get rid of Armenians in Old City of Jerusalem - Jewish press

Chancellor of Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem clarifies article published in Jewish Press

Armenian-German relations on highest ever level – PM Pashinyan

High level Armenian-German talks take place in Berlin

Council of Europe supports Armenia’s reforms: PM meets with CoE Secretary General

Armenian President participates as keynote speaker in discussion at Munich Security Conference

We stand with you: Armenians extend support to China in fighting coronavirus outbreak

Netherlands completes internal procedures for ratification of Armenia-EU CEPA

Armenia, EU to sign agreement on common aviation zone

Parliament ratifies agreement on air communication between Armenia and Jordan

Armath Engineering Laboratories expand their geography, will soon operate in India

President Sarkissian signs a number of laws adopted by Parliament

Government seeks to introduce civilian oversight for police signaling creation of Interior Ministry

From electric cars to banning plastic bags and restoring nature: Armenia eyes greener future

Azerbaijan elections lacked genuine competition and choice, OSCE observers say

Oscar 2020: Parasite wins best picture award

Armenia’s Artur Aleksanyan Wins Gold at European Wrestling Championship for Fifth Time

Abraham Khashmanyan steps down as Armenian national football team head coach