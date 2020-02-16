Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 February

Armenpress sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenpress state news agency presents the most important and interesting events of the passing week.

 

 

Referendum on Constitutional amendments to take place on April 5

Prime Minister briefs OSCE diplomatic corps on upcoming referendum

Republicans, ARF strongly disapprove scheduled referendum over high court

Opposition BHK opts out from Constitutional amendments referendum process

 

 

PM approves composition of constitutional reforms commission

 

 

Armenian President and King of Jordan discuss cooperation potential at Yerevan meeting

 

 

Armenian PM, King of Jordan discuss development of economic ties in Yerevan

 

 

'Nagorno Karabakh has never been part of independent Azerbaijan' - Pashinyan tells Aliyev in Munich

 

 

ECHR indicates every Armenian who would fall under Azerbaijani control is under danger – MFA

 

 

Syrian Parliament recognizes Armenian Genocide

Recognition of Armenian Genocide by Syrian parliament sign of friendship – MFA Armenia

 

 

‘Monster Zeki’: Armenian diplomat reveals mystery of the cruelest organizer of Genocide

 

 

Turkey trying to get rid of Armenians in Old City of Jerusalem - Jewish press

Chancellor of Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem clarifies article published in Jewish Press

 

 

Armenian-German relations on highest ever level – PM Pashinyan

High level Armenian-German talks take place in Berlin

 

 

Council of Europe supports Armenia’s reforms: PM meets with CoE Secretary General

 

Armenian President participates as keynote speaker in discussion at Munich Security Conference

 

We stand with you: Armenians extend support to China in fighting coronavirus outbreak

 

 

Netherlands completes internal procedures for ratification of Armenia-EU CEPA

Armenia, EU to sign agreement on common aviation zone

 

 

Parliament ratifies agreement on air communication between Armenia and Jordan

 

 

Armath Engineering Laboratories expand their geography, will soon operate in India

 

 

President Sarkissian signs a number of laws adopted by Parliament

 

 

Government seeks to introduce civilian oversight for police signaling creation of Interior Ministry

 

 

From electric cars to banning plastic bags and restoring nature: Armenia eyes greener future

 

 

Azerbaijan elections lacked genuine competition and choice, OSCE observers say

 

 

Oscar 2020: Parasite wins best picture award

 

 

Armenia’s Artur Aleksanyan Wins Gold at European Wrestling Championship for Fifth Time

 

 

Abraham Khashmanyan steps down as Armenian national football team head coach

 





