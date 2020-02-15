Armenia and Artsakh ready to contribute to global security and lasting peace – PM Pashinyan

MUNICH, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Artsakh are ready to make real efforts to form lasting peace in the region, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a panel discussion on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. The discussion was attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“As a Prime Minister of Armenia I consider this situation not only my responsibility for the security of our country, but also I perceive my responsibility for the security of the region, for the global security, and I propose President Aliyev to perceive this situation as our mutual task, action, that is to form a lasting peace and stability and not view this situation only as an issue of our national agenda, but an issue of a global and regional security agenda, and our duty is to make efforts and contribute to the global security, and I assure you that Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh are ready for that”, PM Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan said that the international community should state very clearly that there is no military solution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. “If someone thinks otherwise and says that there is a military solution to the conflict, I think the people of Nagorno Karabakh will answer that in that case we can state that this conflict is already resolved. However, I think that we need a lasting peace”, he added.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan