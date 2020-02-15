Armenia set a goal to put democracy on institutional basis, PM says in Munich

MUNICH, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Armenpress correspondent reports from Munich.

From the Armenian side the meeting was attended by PM’s assistant Hrachya Tashchyan and head of the department of foreign relations at the PM’s office Tsovinar Hambardzumyan.

The Armenian PM welcomed his counterpart of Norway and stated that he is very happy for this meeting as it is a good opportunity to discuss issues of bilateral interest, outline the ways to boost the relations of the two countries. “Dear Mrs. Prime Minister, Armenia is currently at a period of reforms. We have an agenda of reforms in various areas, in particular, in the judicial field”, Pashinyan said, adding that they have a goal to put democracy on institutional basis.

The Armenian PM thoroughly introduced the process of ongoing reforms in the judiciary. He said the European Union is Armenia’s key partner on the path of reforms.

Pashinyan said the support of international partners to the reforms is very important.

The PM of Norway praised the process of reforms in Armenia and expressed readiness to discuss issues of bilateral interest.

