Azerbaijani forces made nearly 120 ceasefire violations at Artsakh line of contact in one week

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. During the period from February 9 to 15 the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact nearly 120 times by firing more than 1100 shots from various caliber weapons at the Armenian positions, the defense ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress.

The Artsakh Defense Army forces follow the ceasefire regime and continue confidently conducting their military service.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan