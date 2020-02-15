Pashinyan meets with Bulgarian PM, Latvia’s President during Munich Security Conference

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan continues holding bilateral meetings with the heads of state and government within the frames of the Munich Security Conference, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Firstly, the PM met with his Bulgarian counterpart Boyko Borisov during which they discussed various issues relating to the bilateral economic cooperation. In particular, the Armenian and Bulgarian PMs touched upon the development of cooperation in tourism, IT, infrastructures, transportation and energy, as well as exchanged views on the implementation opportunities of regional programs.

PM Boyko Borisov invited his Armenian counterpart to Bulgaria on an official visit which was approved. They expressed confidence that the high-level mutual visits will give a new impetus to the bilateral ties in all spheres.

Thereafter, Pashinyan met with President of Latvia Egils Levits. The officials discussed the Armenia-EU cooperation development, as well as Armenia’s ongoing democratic reforms and the cooperation on this direction.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan