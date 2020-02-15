Council of Europe supports Armenia’s reforms: PM meets with CoE Secretary General

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met today with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić in Munich, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian PM highlighted the meeting and stated that it is a good opportunity to discuss the current issues. “As you know, Armenia currently is in the process of large-scale democratic reforms which accelerated especially after the 2018 peaceful, Velvet, democratic Revolution. It soon was revealed that the Constitutional system of our country was occupied before the Revolution, moreover, it was covered with mines. And now we are making efforts to demine the democracy and the judicial system in Armenia. I am glad for this opportunity to make you informed about the ongoing developments because recently we made a decision to hold a referendum on the Constitutional Court. I am happy to inform what is happening and why, and what will happen later”, the PM said.

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister, thank you for this opportunity, which, as you said, is very important in terms of being informed about the ongoing developments. Let me remind that we have already started the intensive cooperation between Armenia and the Council of Europe after the visit of the CoE high-level working group last May. I know that you asked the CoE to engage in this process. And the CoE started closely following what is taking place. There are some concerns, and it would be interesting to listen from you how you see the future developments and how we can continue assisting your country”, the CoE Secretary General said.

Pashinyan introduced the ongoing democratic reforms in Armenia, including those in the judiciary. He stated that last year Armenia recorded a great progress in international rankings on democracy, human rights and freedom of speech. He thoroughly introduced the details of the upcoming referendum scheduled on April 5.

Marija Pejčinović Burić expressed the full support of the Council of Europe to Armenia’s reforms, including in the judicial field, and stated that they will continue the discussions with the Armenian government regarding the cooperation on this path.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan