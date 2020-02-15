Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 February

Armenian PM and Azerbaijani President may hold meeting in Munich

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The possibility of the bilateral meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham in Munich is being considered. The meeting may take place before the panel discussion on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict on the margins of the Munich Security Conference, Armenpress correspondent reports from Munich.

Earlier the website of the Munich Security Conference reported that the Armenian PM and the Azerbaijani President will take part in the discussion on the NK conflict within the frames of the Conference. The discussion will launch from 20:30 to 21:15 Yerevan time.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan





